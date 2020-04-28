Google’s Fast Pair update could make the Pixel Buds a true AirPods Pro rival

The new Google Pixel Buds 2 are finally on sale and, to celebrate, the company is revealing more details on pairing features that could rival Apple AirPods Pro.

The company has updated its proprietary Fast Pair technology, which is designed to make pairing compatible Bluetooth accessories easier, provided the users have a phone running Android 6.0 and above.

The improvements announced on Monday mirror some of the functionality provided by Apple’s H1 chip within the AirPods true wireless buds.

For example, there’s a new feature designed to make it easier to track down lost accessories. If you’ve misplaced the Pixel Buds, you can use your phone to ring the and even call just the left or right bud if one of the Buds is missing. Google says that in the coming months, you’ll be able to use the Find My Device app to spot the last known location.

Next up, there’s more intuitive instructions on how to charge the true wireless earbuds. If you open the case of a pair of compatible true wireless buds, there’ll be a pop-up phone notification informing users of the battery level of individual buds and even the case. Google also says Pixel Buds and other compatible devices will send the phone a notification when the battery is running low.

The company is also personalising the accessories by the owners first name after they’re paired with the handset. For those rocking Android 10 phones, it’ll be possible to adjust headphone settings, from the Find My Device page.

The Harmon Kardon Fly and the new Google Pixel buds are the first accessories to get these features, but Google is promising more in the months to come.

The new Pixel Buds were finally released yesterday, with a US price of £179. We’d expect the UK price to be in line with the £159 Google charged for the original Pixel Buds.

