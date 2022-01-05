 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google’s Fast Pair headphones to get auto-switching just like AirPods

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is expanding the capabilities of its Fast Pair audio functionality to help them behave more like Apple’s AirPods.

The company is working on a new Bluetooth-based tech that will enable auto switching between Android phones and tablets, Google Chromebook laptops and even some Windows PCs.

In a blog post Google says: “your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when,” so future Bluetooth headphones will automatically switch the audio to the device you’re listening on.

“So if you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and the headphone audio will automatically switch to your Android phone and then switch back to the movie when you’re done.” You can see how it’ll work below.

As yet no headphones support the proprietary auto switching tech Google is working on, but you have to assume the next-generation Google Pixel Buds will be first in line.

Elsewhere, support for Spatial Audio support is coming to supported headphones in the next few months, Google says, thanks to the addition of head tracking capabilities.

“Spatial audio on your headsets will make you feel like you’re really there by adapting the sound based on your head movements,” Google says in a new blog, “positioning the audio in the space all around you.”

You might like…

CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best wireless speakers at any price

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best wireless speakers at any price

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 6 months ago

In few weeks, current Fast Pair-enabled headphones will automatically be detected and paired with a Chromebook in a single click. Support for headphones is also coming to Google TV and Android TV OS. The company is also leveraging the new Matter universal smart home protocol will enable Fast Pair to quickly set up new devices on a smart home network, while Fast Pair will also help you set up a new Chromebook with all of your accounts and Wi-Fi passwords, etc..

Google was supposed to be at CES 2022 in person, but was one of the many high-profile withdrawals in the weeks leading up to the event.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.