The Currys PC World Black Tag event brings yet another magical discount, knocking fifty quid off the Pixel 3a handset.

Already a staggeringly low price for a kitted out device in the era of the £1,000 smartphone price tag, you can now get your hands on the Pixel 3a for just £349, £50 off its RRP of £399.

Best Pixel 3a Deal Pixel 3a - 64 GB, Just Black The budget-friendly answer to Google's flagship, the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a is just as feature packed and suave as its older brother. Enjoy a 12MP rear-camera boasting Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Top Shot and many more shooting modes, as well as a great display and much more.

The younger sibling to Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 3a is still packing with the perhaps standout feature of both the 3 and 3a — its 12MP camera. In our review, we deemed it as “comfortably the best at its price, outperforming many handsets at even double the price.”

Boasting a variety of fantastic shooting modes to achieve the best quality pics, tackle low lighting with Night Sight and crisp portraits with the aptly named Portrait Mode. You can even fine-tune later with its in-depth editor, allowing you to make colours pop and much more.

With a slightly larger screen than the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a’s FHD+ OLED display sits at 5.6-inches, an almost perfect side by side comparison. Cased in a polycarbonate unibody, this may see the handset fall short versus the soft-touch glass back of the pricier model, but it doesn’t take away from the overall minimalist, attractive design and feel of the 3a.

The Pixel 3a certainly gets the job done with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, allowing for decent processing speeds. It also ticks a lot of boxes with fast charging capabilities, the mourned 3.5mm audio jack missing on many recent smartphone releases, and a substantial all-day battery life.

Whether you’re just that desperate for the audio jack or are looking for a powerful smartphone on a budget, the Pixel 3a is a strong contender, especially now its been reduced by £50 in the Currys PC World Black Tag sale.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.

