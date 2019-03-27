Google’s AMPing up its email game

Google has launched AMP for Email, part of a push to turn emails into more dynamic experiences. AMP for Email is kicking off with Gmail, but will soon roll out on several other email clients.



Google announced its original push to create a version of its accelerated mobile pages (AMP) project for email a year ago, and it’s now at the stage where the service is ready to roll out.



Gmail product manager Aakash Sahney, writing in his introduction to service, said: ““Over the past decade, our web experiences have changed enormously—evolving from static flat content to interactive apps—yet email has largely stayed the same with static messages that eventually go out of date or are merely a springboard to accomplishing a more complex task. If you want to take action, you usually have to click on a link, open a new tab, and visit another website.”



Google reckon interactivity will make your email time more productive, whether it’s RSVPing to an event, browsing a sale from within your inbox or just responding to a web comment without going all the way to the site.



My general feeling to this is one of trepidation. Email, for me, is largely relegated for things that deal with work or the buckets and buckets of spam that come through to the inbox every single day. Do these need to be more interactive and fun? It’s not clear.



Among the companies getting AMPed for better email are outfits like Booking.com, Pinterest, Nexxt, OYO Rooms and many others. Expect to see this showing up in your inboxes very, very, soon.



Fancy powered-up interactive emails? Would you rather Google (and AMP) left your inbox well alone?