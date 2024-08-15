Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Search AI Overviews land in the UK, for better or worse

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The AI overhaul of Google Search has reached the UK, with the company’s AI Overviews now topping search results.

After a May launch in the United States, to mixed reviews and results, Google is expanding the feature to six new countries – including the United Kingdom.

The company says during the tests on home soil, it is finding people are warming to the AI-based summaries, which collate information from various sources and presents it in a written summary without having to click a link to a new source.

Google particularly says AI Overviews have been a hit among younger users who haven’t been as rigidly trained in the ways of the web, prior to the AI incursion.

In a blog post today, Google explains: “We extensively test how people respond to updates to Search. Since launching in the U.S., we’ve found people who use AI Overviews use Search more and are more satisfied with their results. People who are looking for help with complex topics are engaging more and keep coming back for AI Overviews. Additionally, we see even higher engagement from younger users, aged 18-24, when they use Search with AI Overviews.”

Of course, it’ll be interesting to see what awaits users of AI Overviews in the UK. In the US the feature suggested it might be wise for users to top their pizzas with glue or eat rocks. Google says there has been extensive testing of the features and listening to feedback from users, to avoid major faux pas on foreign soil – especially with new languages in play.

India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil are the other nations getting AI Overviews and Google says it the feature will roll out in the coming weeks in those new territories.

Google also says the feature will enable people around the world to ask new questions, find information faster and more. Google also says it is changing up how it displays sources it has gleaned for the information.

The company says: “Now, we’re introducing more ways to check out relevant websites while you search, with a new right-hand link display for AI Overviews on desktop – also accessible on mobile by tapping the site icons on the upper right.”

