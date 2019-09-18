Google Wifi successor could come with Google Assistant speakers built-in

Google Wifi replacement Nest Wifi could feature an all-new design and built-in speakers so you can ask Google directly how to troubleshoot your Wi-Fi.

Google Wifi has undergone a complete redesign and will come with brand new speakers and voice assistant capabilities, according a report by 9to5Google yesterday.

Sources told 9to5Google that the recently re-branded Nest Wifi will come as an ‘Eero-like package’, implying that the setup will include on primary router flanked by other small beacons the way that Eero home Wi-Fi systems currently do.

These beacons are expected to resemble the Google Home Mini and Nest Mini and to perform in identically too. It isn’t entirely clear whether the Wi-Fi beacon will take advantage of the same improved sound that the Nest Mini is set to be announced with at the Made by Google event next month.

The speakers are expected to be housed in these beacons with the main router reportedly remaining Assistant-free. On top of the standard Google Assistant functions, Nest Wifi users can apparently look forward to controlling much of their Wi-Fi network with their voice. For example, Nest users will be able to use the smart assistant to pause the internet in a chosen room or to cut the Wi-Fi on a specific device on command.

Many of the original Google Wifi features are expected to remain alive with the second-gen Wi-Fi setup, including the standalone mesh system that the device has primarily become known for.

The device will come in three different colours designed to blend seamlessly into the decor of any room and the Nest Wifi will be able to work in conjunction with older Google Wifi hardware, meaning you won’t have to throw your old router in the bin to get the latest Google Assistant functionality.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers of Google’s next router containing Google Assistant. Last month, Chrome Unboxed reported that the Google Wifi successor would feature the smart home speaker as well as the highly anticipated WiFi 6 technology.

Nest Wifi is expected to make its debut at the Made by Google hardware event on October 15 alongside the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

