Google vows to turn Stadia doubters into believers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google Stadia isn’t about to go quietly into the night despite a host of recent changes that drew suggestions the platform may be falling out of favour with the folks at Mountain View.

Nate Ahern, a key figure with developer marketing at Stadia says the platform, which aims to make expensive hardware requirements a thing of the part, is “alive and well.”

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Ahern reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the platform, promising to prove wrong the non-believers predicting the imminent demise for Xbox cloud gaming rival.

“We’re well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we’re continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own,” he says. “I’d tell any non-believers to take notice of how we’re continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others.”

Many featured for the future of Stadia when the company announced it was closing down the first-party SG&E studios charged with creating exclusive games for Google-based gamers to join the best Stadia games. The studio head, gaming legend Jade Raymond has since started a new studio aligned with Sony.

Google is now shifting to make it easier to include Google Stadia in their launch plans, while continuing to work with independent studios two’ll build games for the company.

The changes come after the departure of John Justice, the executive leading the Stadia team. He has now been replaced by co-founder Dov Zimring, which Google has now confirmed.

Last week we (well, me) suggested Stadia’s demise is inevitable, but Google is certainly suggesting it is up for the fight.

