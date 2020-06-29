Google updates Photos with a new map view and even more Memories

Google’s latest Photos update brings some long awaited features and a revamped design to the image storing app.

Google shared the news in a blog post last week.

One of the most requested new features is the addition of an interactive map view. While Google Photos has previously allowed users to search for snaps by their location, users can now pinch and zoom across a map to see photos taken in their hometown, in nearby cities and on trips across the globe.

Google is also rolling out new options in Memories. The feature, which rolled out last autumn, allows users to revisit significant moments from the past. According to Google, more than 120 million users view Memories every month so it’s clearly a well-loved feature.

Photos users will now begin to see more types of Memories, including the best snaps of you and your friends and family over the years, trips and highlights from the last week. Google has moved its automatic creations – that’s its movies, collages, animations and stylised photos – from the now-gone ‘For You’ tab to Memories. Users can also choose to control which memories they see by hiding specific people and time periods from this section.

The new features aren’t the only thing Google has changed with Photos. The app has undergone a significant redesign, with the old logo being the first to go. The rainbow pinwheel has been simplified for the update and the app’s design has changed too.

The update shows off a new three-tab structure, highlighting ‘Photos’, ‘Search’ and ‘Library’. The Photos section contains all of your photos and videos, now with bigger thumbnails, auto-playing videos and less white space between them, along with the new Memories carousel.

The Library tab houses your Albums, Favourites, Trash and Archive, while the Search tab is now front and centre, making finding specific people, places and things faster than ever. Search is also where you’ll find the new map view.

Google began rolling out the latest Google Photos update on Thursday.

