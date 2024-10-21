Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google TV streamers get huge UK feature boost

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google TV Streamer and Chromecast owners in the UK have received a feature bump, making it easy to access live feeds of terrestrial channels from BBC, ITV, and more.

The devices, which have primarily given owners access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, now have a new Channels tab bringing access to streamed live feeds from the UK’s broadcast networks.

The launch came to light in the UK via a user on Threads who posted to confirm access to the likes of BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Scotland, BBC Alba, ITV, ITV 2 and S4C via Channels. There are also some lesser-known lifestyle channels, but hopefully more content is on the way.

Because (as 9to5Google points out) there’s no iPlayer app for the new Google TV Streamer yet, you might only see this option for the previous generation Chromecast with Google TV for now.

Google TV Channels UK
Image credit: @bmox81 on Threads

The feature will make it somewhat easier for owners of these devices to access streamed TV without leaving the Google TV interface. It’s also handy for those who don’t have the display connected to a digital aerial for watching telly the traditional way.

Users will still need the streaming app installed on the streamer and be logged into an account for this to work. But from there, users report, you’ll be taken straight into the live stream for that channel.

It’s not quite as accomplished as the Live feature in the United States, which offers loads of channels from Google TV Freeplay. However, it’s a start and adds to the value proposition for Brits.

The Google TV Streamer 4K arrived recently with access to Google Gemini and the ability to handle complex requests like “show me a movie that feels like a vacation”. There’s also improved smart home compatibility with support for the Matter smart home standard. The presence of a Thread radio will also mean faster pairing of smart home devices.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

