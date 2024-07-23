Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google TV Streamer leaks as potential Chromecast replacement

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google’s next streaming device has seemingly leaked in the shape of the Google TV Streamer, revealing a different approach from previous Chromecast devices.

According to 9to5Google, the company is all set to ditch both the name and the dongle form factor of the Chromecast with Google TV. The website has obtained official-looking images of the new device, which is why we’re labelling this a full-blown leak rather than a rumour.

The new device will apparently be called the Google TV Streamer, dropping the Chromecast name altogether. It’ll take the form of a compact set-top box with an angled, pill-shaped top. Two cables emanate from the back of the device, presumably for power and HDMI purposes.

Google TV Streamer leak from 9to5Google
Image: 9to5Google

It’s not known for sure why Google is going with this curious on-show shape and form factor, but the report speculates that it could tie in with the Ultra Wideband-powered Tap to Cast feature that Google announced back in January.

The device will also come with a remote control, which looks very similar to that of the Chromecast with Google TV. There’s a familiar circular D-pad, home and back buttons, a mic button for Google Assistant/Gemini-assisted vocal operation, as well as mute and volume and controls – though the latter is on the front of the remote this time.

You also get dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, as well as a power button and a customisable star button.

Expect to see this new Google TV Streamer making its official debut at Google’s August 13 hardware launch event, which will also see the Pixel 9 smartphone and Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch family announced.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

