:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google TV is making free shows and movies even easier to find

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is reportedly mandating that manufacturers using its Google TV operating system must include a remote with one-touch access to free TV shows and movies.

According to an Android Authority report, remotes on new devices moving forward will have a “Free TV” or “Live TV” button, which takes users to the freeplay experience on some of the best streaming devices.

The change begins from this month, the source says, with Google informing the OEM partners last year. Indeed, Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro device already includes the “Free TV” button.

In the United States, the Google TV interface offers access to 150 free TV channels and this button will provide speedy access, akin to the existing buttons for services like Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube.

Onn 4K Free TV remote

Google provided the site with a statement effectively, but not explicitly confirming the report.

A spokesperson said: “Google TV gives users access to a wide range of free TV options, including local news, popular shows and movies. Since we launched free live TV options on Google TV, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users, and this change will help provide a consistent experience with quick access at users’ fingertips.”

It’s not clear whether the change will apply to Google TV devices sold in the UK, but one would expect it to be pretty uniform. Ironically, Google’s own TV Streamer doesn’t have this button at present.

More free buttons!

With streaming costs continuing to surge in 2025 anything drawing attention to free channels is to be commended. Let’s hope the free button is as common place as that Netflix button has become on the remotes for streaming devices.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: Comparing the streamers

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: Comparing the streamers

Jessica Gorringe 8 months ago
Google TV Streamer 4K vs Chromecast with Google TV: What’s the difference?

Google TV Streamer 4K vs Chromecast with Google TV: What’s the difference?

Chris Smith 8 months ago
Google TV Streamer 4K vs Apple TV 4K: What’s the difference?

Google TV Streamer 4K vs Apple TV 4K: What’s the difference?

Jessica Gorringe 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access