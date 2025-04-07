Google TV is making free shows and movies even easier to find

Google is reportedly mandating that manufacturers using its Google TV operating system must include a remote with one-touch access to free TV shows and movies.

According to an Android Authority report, remotes on new devices moving forward will have a “Free TV” or “Live TV” button, which takes users to the freeplay experience on some of the best streaming devices.

The change begins from this month, the source says, with Google informing the OEM partners last year. Indeed, Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro device already includes the “Free TV” button.

In the United States, the Google TV interface offers access to 150 free TV channels and this button will provide speedy access, akin to the existing buttons for services like Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube.

Google provided the site with a statement effectively, but not explicitly confirming the report.

A spokesperson said: “Google TV gives users access to a wide range of free TV options, including local news, popular shows and movies. Since we launched free live TV options on Google TV, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users, and this change will help provide a consistent experience with quick access at users’ fingertips.”

It’s not clear whether the change will apply to Google TV devices sold in the UK, but one would expect it to be pretty uniform. Ironically, Google’s own TV Streamer doesn’t have this button at present.