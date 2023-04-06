 large image

Google to bring AI to search eventually says CEO

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has promised that AI tech will come to Google search, but when is up in the air.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked about what is to come with Google and AI, following the popularity of ChatGPT and Bing’s chatbot. According to Pichai, “The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before,” continuing, “Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely.”

While that may sound like a pretty explicit confirmation Google search is getting an AI chatbot of its own built right in, it’s important to look at what Pichai didn’t say, too. He didn’t talk about any sort of timeline or confirm any sort of details on features or what kind of AI functionality would be coming to search. Considering how competitors like Microsoft are investing in AI, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that Google would be looking into the tech, too.

However, while Google may be tight-lipped about what the company has in store for search when it comes to AI, Google is working with AI in other areas. This year, Google unveiled Bard, a chatbot of the likes of ChatGPT all its own. Even though Bard is currently just in an experimental version, you can test it out for yourself and see how Google’s own language model competes against ChatGPT.

Ultimately, it shouldn’t come as much surprise that Google has plans to augment search with AI: that’s just the way the tech world is heading. How confident CEO Sundar Pichai is that it will come to search is yet another confirmation that in the coming years AI is set to impact the daily lives of countless people.

But we’ll all just have to wait and see how that shakes out.

