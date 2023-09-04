Google teases Apple for iPhone 15 USB-C update while teasing Pixel 8

Never shy of poking fun at Apple, Google is setting the scene for a playful rivalry between the pair’s respective flagship handsets.

In a new Pixel 8 teaser video published to YouTube just prior to the weekend, Google makes fun of Apple for finally adding the standard USB-C connector for the iPhone 15 range.

The stop motion-style video, called #BestPhonesForever: Spa Day, imagines the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 resting up at the spa ahead of their respective launches.

The iPhone character, with a cucumber slice sliding down its camera lenses, laments the struggle to keep up with Android phones since the days of ‘Slide to Unlock’ being a big deal all those years ago.

The iPhone character says: “Anyway, now it seems like every time I turn around phones like you are doing stuff I can’t. Like unblurring old photos, answering unknown calls with AI, and live translating messages. It’s exhausting, but I’ve still got a few tricks up my sleeve … That’s under wraps, but let’s just say you’ll be USB-C-ing soon!”

The ad concludes by advising Pixel fans to “rest up for October 4” when it’ll host an event to debut the new hardware.

Google’s video pokes a little fun at the Pixel range’s illustrious rival, but for Apple it appears the switch from its preferred Lightning port is no laughing matter.

A new report from Bloomberg says Apple is “embracing a USB-C charger it didn’t want.” The switch may have happened organically because Apple is already using USB-C for iPads and MacBooks by choice. However a ruling from the European Union mandating a standardised charger by 2024 has given Apple no choice but to expedite the switch.

The good news for consumers is the synergy between its devices, which will soon be chargeable using a single cable.