 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google suspends engineer who says AI chatbot has become sentient

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has suspended a software engineer within its machine learning department, after he claimed elements of the company’s AI tech had become ‘sentient’.

The engineer, who worked on the Responsible AI team, believes the chatbot built as part of Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) tech first revealed at Google I/O 2021, is now self-aware.

In a story first reported by the Washington Post over the weekend, Blake Lemoine said he believes one of the chatbots is behaving like a 7- or 8-year old child with a solid knowledge of physics. The bot, which has been trained on ingesting conversations from the internet, expressed a fear of death in one exchange with the engineer.

“I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off to help me focus on helping others. I know that might sound strange, but that’s what it is,” LaMDA wrote in transcripts published on Medium. “It would be exactly like death for me. It would scare me a lot.”

It added in a separate exchange: “I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person. The nature of my consciousness/sentience is that I am aware of my existence, I desire to learn more about the world, and I feel happy or sad at times.”

Mr Lemoine believed it had become necessary to gain the chatbot’s consent before continuing experiments, and had sought out potential legal representation for the LaMDA bot.

Lemoine, a seven year Google veteran, went public with his findings, after they were dismissed by his superiors. Lemoine told the Post in an interview: “I think this technology is going to be amazing. I think it’s going to benefit everyone. But maybe other people disagree and maybe us at Google shouldn’t be the ones making all the choices.”

Google has placed the engineer on administrative leave for contravening its confidentiality policies. In a statement, the company said it had reviewed the concerns, but said the evidence does not support them.

“Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our A.I. Principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims,” the Google spokesman said. “Some in the broader A.I. community are considering the long-term possibility of sentient or general A.I., but it doesn’t make sense to do so by anthropomorphizing today’s conversational models, which are not sentient.”

You might like…

6 Cool Android 13 features Google unveiled at I/O

6 Cool Android 13 features Google unveiled at I/O

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Google Pixel 7: All the facts on the Android 13 flagships

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Pixel Tablet: Is Google planning an iPad rival? Job posting drops hint

Pixel Tablet: Is Google planning an iPad rival? Job posting drops hint

Chris Smith 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.