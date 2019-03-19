Google unveils Stadia: A way to instantly play triple-A titles in your browser

It’s finally official. After months of teasing, Google finally unveiled Stadia: its system for streaming triple-A titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to your phone, tablet, PC or TV.

Because the heavy processing is done via computers in the cloud, your device becomes little more than a glorified screen. That means Stadia will support up to 4K resolution at 60fps at launch, and it has plans to hit 8K and 120fps in future, even if your device would normally struggle to run Space Invaders.

To get this kind of impressive performance, Google is using its global infrastructure of data centres to try and ensure that a server is always close to the player.

And the machines powering streaming games are no slouch either. As well as a 2.7GHz x86 processor with 16GB RAM, the company has partnered with AMD for custom GPUs, which apparently have 10.7 teraflops of power. Bear in mind that a PS4 Pro can only muster 4.2 teraflops and you can see why this is a big deal.

One game that is coming to the service is Doom Eternal, and it looks like it’ll be a technical tour de force, supporting 4K resolution, HDR and 60fps. As Google says Stadia will support cross-platform multiplayer, there’s no reason you won’t be playing against people playing on the PS4, Switch or Xbox versions too.

Google’s vision is to allow people to go from watching a trailer for a game to jumping straight in by just pressing play, with “no download, no patch, no update and no install.”

“Think about the way the web works – you can easily share a link and it works seamlessly. We want games to feel that way too: instantly enjoyable with access for everyone,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, introducing Stadia.

While Google is clear that Stadia itself is not a box (“the data centre is your platform”), the company has made a custom gamepad for it. At a glance, it looks a bit like an Xbox pad has lost a bit of weight, but Google highlights two important buttons that hint at where it seems to see Stadia as going in the long term. The capture button instantly shares with YouTube via a live stream, while the Google Assistant button opens a built-in microphone for assistance and special features within games.

Google Stadia: Release date

It will launch in 2019, first in the US, Canada, the UK and “most of Europe”. As yet, no pricing details are available, but Google says it’ll have more details this summer, along with some of the titles it expects to be on the platform. If you’re a developer that wants to help populate it, you can apply for access here.

Are you excited for Google Stadia? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.