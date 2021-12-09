Google recently announced that its Google Stadia app would be landing in the LG Content Store, allowing those with LG smart TVs to finally access the service on their larger screens. But, where else can you find the TV app?

Google Stadia is a cloud-streaming service that offers a collection of popular titles for gamers looking to ditch the heavy consoles. The app works by streaming games directly to your existing hardware, meaning you really just need a fast internet connection and (depending on your device) a compatible controller to play anywhere.

The app is currently supported on a range of phones, computers and TVs from a variety of brands. Read on to find out if your TV supports Stadia…

Google Stadia on TV: Which sets currently support the service?

The only way you could get Stadia on your TV at launch was with the Chromecast Ultra that came bundled with the Founder’s and Premiere Editions.

Thankfully, Google has since expanded the number of ways you can access the app on your TV, introducing support for Google TV, compatible Android TV devices and a small number of smart TVs.

Below is a complete list of all the ways you can access Google Stadia on your TV right now:

Chromecast Ultra

Chromecast with Google TV

LG® webOS Smart TVs (2020 or later model year)

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Panasonic JX800 series (Europe)

Philips Android TVs from 2019 (7304 or later) and 2020 (8505 or later)

TCL 5-Series and 6-Series (with Google TV)

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

It’s important to know that you won’t be able to control your TV with the Stadia Controller outside of the Stadia app, so if you’re using one, you’ll also need to have your TV remote on hand to set it up.

You may also want to note that not all LG Smart TVs include Bluetooth support, so if you’re an LG user its best to double check whether your TV is Bluetooth-compatible before ordering a Stadia controller.

Luckily, you also have the option to use Stadia with PS4 and Xbox controllers by plugging either directly into your TV. You can also connect a controller through your phone or tablet, if you’re having issues connecting to the TV.

Above is the current list of supported smart TVs and streaming devices, but we plan to update this page as more are announced.