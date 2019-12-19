Google Stadia now works with all Chromecast Ultra dongles

Google has announced that all versions of its Chromecast Ultra dongle now support its Stadia game streaming platform.

In a tweet from the official Stadia account, Google says an update to existing versions of its 4K-enabled HDMI casting devices enables compatibility with Stadia.

Previously, only the hockey puck-like device that shipped with the Founders and Premiere Edition bundles were compatible with Stadia. However, those with existing devices can now jump aboard with Stadia without purchasing a new dongle.

The tweet (via 9t05Google) reads: “If you have access to Stadia already, we have some good news to share. We have rolled out an update to existing Chromecast Ultras that allow them to work with Stadia. Grab your Stadia Controller, sync it to any Chromecast Ultra & start playing on an additional TV in your house.”

The update comes 24 hours after Google added three more games to the platform, which are now available from the Stadia Store, albeit to purchase at a high price.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse can be grabbed for $49.99, while Borderlands 3 is $38.99 for Stadia Pro subscribers. Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition versions of the game are also discounted for Stadia Pro users. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is also available today, at a discounted price point for Stadia Pro members.

In our Google Stadia review, we awarded the fledgling platform 3.5 stars out of five, praising the affordable 4K gaming, the support for third-party controllers and the ability to play on a wide range of consoles.

Our reviewer wrote: “Google Stadia’s cloud-streaming service shows a lot of promise, and could be a great option for those who want to game without spending a fortune on a console. But with lots of missing features at launch, Stadia has a long way to go to become a serious challenger to PlayStation and Xbox.

