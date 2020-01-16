Google Stadia promises 120 new games including some exciting exclusives

Google Stadia may have flatted to deceive since its launch in November last year, but things are about to take a dramatic upswing in the new year, the company says.

In a post on the Stadia community blog, Google announced plans to add 120 games to the cloud-based platform throughout 2020, including more than ten exclusive games.

Google is also promising 4K gaming on the web, as well as wireless gameplay via the web through the Stadia controller. Additional Android phones will also gain support, enabling the platform to graduate beyond Google’s own Pixel phones.

Earlier this week it emerged Google was testing the platform on non-Pixel phones and we’re awaiting word on when those devices will gain access. The company also says the Google Assistant will play a bigger role when playing on the web.

The Stadia Team wrote: “We have a lot more planned and will continue to work hard toward delighting gamers with our vision for Stadia. Looking at our upcoming lineup, we are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020, and are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch. We’re working with our partners to share more on those games soon.”

We already know The Crew 2, Doom, The Elder Scrolls Online, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Watchdogs Legion and Cyberpunk 2077 are all headed to Stadia in 2020. However, there’s no word on what those exclusive games will be. Google is also promising imminent word on the free games coming to Stadia Pro in February.

For us, the jury is still out on Google Stadia. In our initial review we pointed out the service had a lot of promise, but still had a long way to go before it could rival the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

