Google Stadia buyers might not receive their devices on launch day

Google recently announced that its gaming platform, Stadia, would launch on November 19. But, some of those who have pre-ordered won’t necessarily be able to access it straight away.

Stadia Founder’s Editions have sold out in Europe and now the US, leading to the sale of Google’s second tier package, the Premiere Edition.

Google told The Verge that neither Premiere, nor Founders Edition buyers will necessarily be able to fire up Stadia as it launches at 9AM PT on November 19.

The company has said it’s shipping the kits in the order they were received, according to The Verge’s report. So essentially, Stadia is going out on a first come first served basis, which isn’t exactly ideal.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox 2

Google said in a recent blog post: “Stadia Founder’s Edition will start arriving on gamers’ doorsteps on November 19, 2019. If you were one of the first gamers who pre-ordered and have received your Founder’s Editions, you’ll be able to buy and play your favourite games beginning at 9AM PST/5PM BST/6PM CET on November 19. You can play Mortal Kombat 11, Kine, and more on your TV, laptop, desktop, and select tablets and phones.

“Stadia Founder’s Editions and Stadia Premiere Editions will begin shipping in the same order that pre-orders were received. You’ll get an email when your package ships, and soon after, will receive a code to activate your Stadia account and Stadia Pro.”

So, the emphasis would be on November 19 being the start date for shipping, not necessarily the date to expect your Stadia package to turn up. If you pre-ordered quickly though, you might be in luck.

Google told The Verge they expect all packages to be delivered within the first two weeks of launch. We’ve already had a hands on with Stadia but we’re looking forward to seeing how the gaming system performs when its in gamers’ homes, rather than in controlled environments, with fantastic internet speeds, rigged up by Google.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…