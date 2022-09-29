 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Stadia is shutting down and all game purchases will be refunded

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google Stadia is shutting down. The cloud-based gaming service, which brought AAA games to a wide range of devices without the need for high powered hardware, will be wound down for good in January next year.

In a blog post, Google cited the lack of traction Stadia has gained with gamers since the launch in 2019. However, the company’s wishy-washy commitment to the platform has been criticised almost since the streaming service’s initial launch.

Google says all game and add-on content purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded because, after January 18 2023, they will not be playable anymore. Those refunds should be carried out automatically by the time the service shuts down.

“A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia,” wrote Phil Harrison, Stadia’s VP and GM. “And while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.”

Google says it has found use in the underlying tech that powered Stadia, and is confident it can and will be applied across the company’s AR efforts, as well as within YouTube and Google Play. The company isn’t talking potential layoffs right now, but does say that some team members will be working on bringing the underlying tech to other Google platforms in the near future.

Stadia has struggled to emerge from the shadow of the gaming incumbents despite the proposition seeming sound. It enabled gamers to buy the games they wanted to play without needing expensive hardware. A Pro subscription also ensured a steady flow of new games each month.

However, while Microsoft truly got the machine behind the ‘Xbox Everywhere’ strategy through Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google simply didn’t. Google’s efforts to get gamers on board were limited and timid to say the least, and it appears the top brass weren’t behind the long term future of the platform. Now it’s joining the Google Graveyard.

You might like…

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Is Google Stadia dead? Not yet, but it feels inevitable

Is Google Stadia dead? Not yet, but it feels inevitable

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Adam Speight 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.