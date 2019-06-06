Google Stadia Connect: Watch the Stadia Connect live stream right now

The Google Stadia Connect live stream is starting at 5pm BST today, as Google looks to reveal the price, release date and games for the upcoming steaming-based gaming platform.

If you want to watch all of the Google Stadia announcements as they happen, then you’re in the right place as we’ve embedded the official live stream video below. Google is expected to confirm a November release, while also detailing the price for the subscription and required hardware such as the controller.

The launch lineup of games for Google Stadia is also likely to be announced, with Destiny 2 and Doom rumoured to be available on the platform. It will certainly be interesting to see whether Google Stadia will boast any exclusive titles to really push the competition with PlayStation and Xbox.

What we know about Google Stadia so far

While Google has done a great job of explaining the concept for Google Stadia so far, allowing you to stream AAA games via a strong internet connection to phones, tablets and web broswers without the need for high-powered hardware, the company has so far been reluctant to reveal specific specifications for the gaming platform. And with Google Stadia confirmed to be capable of streaming games in 4K and beyond, you’ll surely need a strong internet connection but Google has kept the required download and upload speeds close to its chest.

Apart from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was used for the initial Stadia beta tests, Google has also been tight lipped about the list of supported games. DOOM, Destiny 2 and The Division 2 have all been rumoured to playable on Stadia, but there’s no confirmation on this just yet.

Pricing, of course, could well be the deal breaker for Google Stadia. There’s been no word on the cost of the subscription or hardware just yet, but Canadian news site Lapresse.ca suggests via a leak that the subscription model will only include 4K streaming and access to older games. More recent games will need to be purchased separately.

