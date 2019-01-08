A year after launching its first smart display, Google is once again teaming with Lenovo to bring some Google Assistant smarts into a smaller package.

Designed to replace your alarm clock, the Lenovo Smart Clock shrinks down a Google Home Hub and adds in a few features that’ll hopefully help get you up in the morning.

There’s a new smart alarm feature that can wake you up with light and a few built-in routines that’ll command Google Assistant-compatible products to ease you into the day.

Visually it looks a lot like the Google Home Mini, complete with a fabric body and a soft finish. This might have been made by Lenovo, but it feels and looks very much like a Google product.

While the primary function here is the clock, there are a few other tricks on board.

There’s a USB port on the back for charging your phone, and it can play music either though connected devices or Bluetooth. There’s a 4-inch touchscreen on the front that looks good close up, though it has fairly poor viewing angles.

However, considering it’ll likely sit next to your bed, this might not be much of an issue.

I had a quick play with the Smart Clock at Google’s CES booth and the basic UI is exactly what you want on a bedside table. You easily set an alarm and switch between various clock faces. You can, of course, ask the Assistant questions and it’ll relay the answers through the speaker on the back.

Like the Home Hub, there’s no camera here – something that would likely have put some off placing it by their beds. There’s also a handy switch on the back to disable the microphone.

You’ll be able to pick the Smart Clock up for $79 (there’s been no UK price or release confirmed yet) sometime in the spring, and we’ll have a full review of this cute little bedroom accessory nearer release.

