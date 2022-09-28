 large image

Google shows off Pixel 7 Pro design in all three colours

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has released a brief video showcasing the Pixel 7 Pro design in all three of its colours.

We already have quite a good idea of what’s in store for us at next week’s big Google event. The company itself started releasing information on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O back in May, and it hasn’t stopped since.

The most recent info release comes in the form of a brief video posted to Twitter and YouTube, which highlights the design of the Pixel 7 Pro. Besides several close-up shots of its shiny and seamlessly integrated camera visor, we also get to see the phone in all three of its colour options.

That’s Obsidian (the black one), Snow (the white one), and Hazel (the greenish one).

The design is much like the Pixel 6 Pro before it, which is understandable given what a bold (and welcome) reinvention that phone was for the series. However, the aforementioned camera visor has a much more industrial feel this time around, with metal rather than glass providing the housing for the camera lenses.

Yesterday provided a full spec splurge courtesy of an established online tipster. Thanks to that, we know that the Pixel 7 Pro (and likely the Pixel 7 too) is going to perform much the same as the Pixel 7 Pro/Pixel 6 before it, albeit with a new Tensor G2 chip.

All in all, it’s looking to be a subtle evolution for Google’s smartphone line this year. We’ll know for sure next Thursday.

