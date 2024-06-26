Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Search turns the page on continuous scroll results

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is ending a relatively short-lived experiment with Search results appearing on a single page that enabled continuous scrolling.

The feature was available on desktop search results from the end of 2022, after an initial roll out on mobile devices a year earlier.

Now Google has reportedly decided to remove the feature, so one users get to the end of the page, they’ll need to click “Next” to access the next set of results.

The change happens today on desktop while it’ll be gone on mobile in the coming months, a Google sportsperson told Search Engine Land.

Google told the publication, the idea was to serve users the top search results faster than if it was ALL of the results.

Google also said that more results being loaded at the same time wasn’t necessarily something that resulted in a more positive experience for users.

The move is likely to restart an arm race to be featured on the first pace of results once again.

