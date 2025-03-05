The future Google Search has been revealed with new AI Mode

Google is introducing a new AI Mode for Google search, which goes beyond the current AI Overviews that have made their way into search in the last couple of years.

The experimental mode which is available in Google Labs from today is designed for web users who “want AI responses for even more of their searches.”

Essentially, it’s like having the Gemini chatbot live within search itself. The company says you won’t need multiple searches to get answers to nuanced questions. Google says the expansion provides more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities enabling the AI to handle tougher queries from users.

Because it’s Gemini 2.0 powered, but lives within the search world, it’s more apt at finding real time information from across the web. It’s only available for Google One AI Premium subscribers to test right now, but those enrolled in the experiment will see a new AI Mode tab in the search experience on web, mobile and the best Google Pixel phones.

“You can ask anything on your mind and get a helpful AI-powered response with the ability to go further with follow-up questions and helpful web links,” Google says.

So, for example, you could ask a detailed question like “when is the best time this week to schedule an outdoor engagement photoshoot in the Boston public garden?”

You’ll receive a suggestion and plenty of reasoning for it. You’ll see some information about the weather, the sunset time, whether you’ll need permits for photography and loads more. There’ll also be some helpful web links.

You can also ask follow up questions like “what are some fun backgrounds there right now?” for some suggestions within that park.

Here’s another example, from Google’s blog post:

So if you ask, “what’s the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch and tracking mat,” the custom version of Gemini 2.0 uses a multistep approach to make a plan, conduct searches to find information and adjust the plan based on what it finds. If you want to know more, you can ask a follow up question, like “what happens to your heart rate during deep sleep” to quickly get an easy-to-digest response with links to relevant content. Google

The test shows Google is fully committed to AI powering the search experience in the future and is also expanding the controversial AI Overviews that already permeate and (some might say) dominate the experience.

Today, we’re sharing that we’ve launched Gemini 2.0 for AI Overviews in the U.S. to help with harder questions, starting with coding, advanced math and multimodal queries, with more on the way. With Gemini 2.0’s advanced capabilities, we provide faster and higher quality responses and show AI Overviews more often for these types of queries.