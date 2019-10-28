Google says “be patient” when using Pixel 4’s Night Sight

In a recent post, Google have offered some useful tips on using the Night Sight feature on the new Pixel 4.

They headed to the Welsh village of Star, to photograph the stars using the cameras much lauded Night Sight mode.

Google said, on its blog: “Despite having one of the clearest night skies in all of the U.K., it turns out that residents of Wales are the least likely to pause and look up at the stars… We thought the launch of astrophotography on Pixel 4’s Night Sight mode was a great opportunity to try and change that, and where better to start than the aptly named Star?

“Photos of the night sky have traditionally been best left to the experts, but Pixel 4 makes it easy for anyone to snap a stunning shot of the Milky Way. So we brought a handful of new phones, along with some chairs and tripods, to give the people of Star a new way to stargaze.”

Google have been bullishly confident in the Pixel 4’s camera features since release. Their Made by Google event featured a talk from photographer Annie Leibovitz and photography has remained a keen emphasis. It’s arguably one of the battle grounds where the Pixel 4 competes best with its rivals.

So what are Google’s top tips for getting the best out of your Pixel 4 Night Sight camera feature?

Hold your phone still. Use a makeshift tripod. Be patient. Let autofocus do its thing. Play around with the exposure compensation slider.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the latest flagship smartphones from Google. They are the first phones to run the company’s latest Android 10 operating system and come with a number of custom features. These include new dual-sensor rear camera setups, 90Hz “smooth displays” and the addition of s custom Radar sensor for improved facial recognition.

