Google runs through new Chromebook camera tricks

Google has drawn attention to a host of new camera features it’s adding to its Chromebook laptop range as part of the Chrome OS 96 update.

First up is document scanning. It’s now possible to hold up a document and use any of your Chromebook’s cameras to turn it into a PDF or JPEG file.

Your Chromebook’s camera app will automatically detect the edges of the document, making it easy to share.

Next up is the Pan-Tilt-Zoom feature, which lets you fine tune the angle your camera captures. It’s particularly useful for those who use an external web cam with their Chromebook.

Once you’ve cropped your image to omit whatever unsightly background detail you like, your Chromebook will remember your settings across apps.

Google also offered a hint at a new camera-related featured coming soon to Chromebooks. Some time in early 2022, you’ll be able to created your own GIFs in the Camera app. It seems you’ll simply be able to record a five second video snippet and have it turned into a shareable GIF.

The company also has a feature in beta that integrates the Camera app with Google Assistant, thus letting you control your Chromebook’s camera with your voice. Just tell it to “take a photo” or “record a video”, and it’ll comply.

In previous news, Google is said to be making its own chips for future Chromebooks. The custom Tensor silicon, which has already made its way into the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will reportedly appear in a Chrome OS device from 2023.