Google has rolled out a series of options to better control how much data Google stores about you, allowing you to delete your location and browsing history from Google’s servers.

First announced in May, this feature is now rolling out to every Google account around the world, letting you wipe out all the data Google has on you.

It’s a significant step, because up until this stage Google has had an all-or-nothing approach to data storage, with the firm suggesting that having access to all of your details means they can serve you better, offering up a better service in exchange for all your tasty data.

You’ve got a fair few choices for her to blast your information. You can delete all of your browsing and location history just once if that’s what works for you, or you can set preferences that will delete your data when it’s more than three months old, or more than 18 months old. Then, Google will take out your data-trash without you having to lift a finger.

It’s a victory for user privacy, and reflects the changing attitudes of tech consumers over the last year or so, with users rapidly cooling on the idea of handing their data off to companies to monetise, while regulators are also starting to take a closer look at how much power big tech is holding.

When the feature was announced, Google said: “You should always be able to manage your data in a way that works best for you, and we’re committed to giving you the best controls to make that happen.”

So, should you blitz your data? It’s up to you. Google uses your data to provide personalised services, and if you pull your data out of it then the quality of service you get will suffer slightly. On the other hand, at least Google won’t know you’ve been to the immense pop-up chicken stand Mother Cluckers every Thursday for the last six months.

