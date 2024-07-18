Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google reveals Pixel 9 Pro early, showing off revamped camera bar

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has given us the first official look at the Pixel 9 Pro in a teaser video ahead of the August 13 launch event for 2024’s flagships.

The often-leaked phone has been spied for the first time at Google’s behest in a brief video published on Thursday.

Pixel 8 Pro Price Drop

Pixel 8 Pro Price Drop

At just £634.99, you won’t find a more feature-packed Android phone than the Pixel 8 Pro, making for an easy and affordable upgrade.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999
  • Now just £634.99
View Deal

First up, we get a proper look at the redesigned camera bar that no longer spans the entire width of the phone’s rear casing. There’s a new rounded protrusion that is inset from the phone’s edges.

We don’t know for sure, but it also looks a little bit thicker than previous models, but that’ll be revealed on August 13.

The form factor of the phone itself looks to be slightly thicker and more iPhone like than the slimline Pixel 8 Pro. However, this will also be something we’ll need to wait until the Made by Google event less than a month away. Other than that, there isn’t much to glean from the 30-second trailer published today.

Google had quite a cute (perhaps too cute) way of getting its message across about the role Google’s Gemini AI is going to play in the new phone.

“Write me a breakup letter,” Gemini is asked in the on-screen graphic. “Tell them l’ve found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, “Dear Old Phone.””

Whether, Gemini’s offerings are enough to convince users to upgrade their phones remains to be seen. Google is also expected to reveal the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 3 during the event.

We’ll be covering the event in full, as it happens.

You might like…

Nintendo is finally giving us the Switch accessory we’ve been waiting for

Nintendo is finally giving us the Switch accessory we’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Nvidia GeForce Now becomes a game streaming option on Xbox

Nvidia GeForce Now becomes a game streaming option on Xbox

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Dyson is back OnTrac with its newest headphones

Dyson is back OnTrac with its newest headphones

Kob Monney 14 hours ago
Tinder’s new AI will pick your fittest, most swipe right-able pics

Tinder’s new AI will pick your fittest, most swipe right-able pics

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
tinyPod turns your old Apple Watch into a click wheel iPod classic

tinyPod turns your old Apple Watch into a click wheel iPod classic

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
EA Sports FC 25 features a huge change FIFA wouldn’t allow

EA Sports FC 25 features a huge change FIFA wouldn’t allow

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words