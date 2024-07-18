Google reveals Pixel 9 Pro early, showing off revamped camera bar

Google has given us the first official look at the Pixel 9 Pro in a teaser video ahead of the August 13 launch event for 2024’s flagships.

The often-leaked phone has been spied for the first time at Google’s behest in a brief video published on Thursday.

First up, we get a proper look at the redesigned camera bar that no longer spans the entire width of the phone’s rear casing. There’s a new rounded protrusion that is inset from the phone’s edges.

We don’t know for sure, but it also looks a little bit thicker than previous models, but that’ll be revealed on August 13.

The form factor of the phone itself looks to be slightly thicker and more iPhone like than the slimline Pixel 8 Pro. However, this will also be something we’ll need to wait until the Made by Google event less than a month away. Other than that, there isn’t much to glean from the 30-second trailer published today.

Google had quite a cute (perhaps too cute) way of getting its message across about the role Google’s Gemini AI is going to play in the new phone.

“Write me a breakup letter,” Gemini is asked in the on-screen graphic. “Tell them l’ve found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, “Dear Old Phone.””

Whether, Gemini’s offerings are enough to convince users to upgrade their phones remains to be seen. Google is also expected to reveal the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 3 during the event.

We’ll be covering the event in full, as it happens.