Google reveals Pixel 7 colour options and Tensor G2 chip

Google has revealed the available colour options and the name of the next-generation processor for its forthcoming Pixel 7 smartphones.

The search giant has been unusually keen to share details on its next smartphone well ahead of launch. After an official glimpse way back in May, the company recent confirmed that it would be announcing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in a month’s time, on October 6.

Now the company has doubled down with information on the Pixel 7’s colour options. Head over to the Google Store right now and you’ll find the ability to sign up for Pixel 7 news.

Alongside this promp you’ll find that you can preview the various Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 tones that will be available. With the Pixel 7 that means Obsidian (black body, dark grey camera visor), Lemongrass (greeny-yellow body, light gold camera visor), and Snow (white body, light grey camera visor).

With the Pixel 7 Pro, you get Obsidian and Snow (see above), but also an arresting Hazel (greyish-green body, gold camera visor) to choose from.

Below these colour selectors, Google goes into another new feature for the Pixel 7 family. We knew that the phones would sport a next-generation Tensor processor, but Google here reveals that this chip will be called the Tensor G2, and that it will supply “even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition”.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why Google has chosen now to release another flurry of Pixel 7 details. Arch rival Apple is due to announce the iPhone 14 family later today, and Google clearly wants to steal a little of the inevitable thunder surrounding the biggest smartphone release of the year.