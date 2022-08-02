 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google readying a new battery-powered Nest device

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google is working on a new battery-powered Nest device for later in the year, according to an FCC filing.

A mystery Google “Wireless Device” has shown up for approval at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), America’s communications regulator. Despite its generic Wireless Device moniker, it’s possible to make an educated guess as to what it might be based on the few bits of information that are provided.

The mystery device is certified for use with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It doesn’t have any additional connection options like NFC or UWB. Intriguingly, it does have a a 3.65V battery, as well as some form of USB port.

As 9to5Google points out, anything in Google’s Pixel range would likely have NFC and cellular connection options, so it’s unlikely to be a new smart device from that range.

The provision of a battery would appear to rule out a new Chromecast – though we’ve previously heard compelling evidence that such a thing might also be in the works.

All of which brings us to the most likely conclusion: Google is working on a new battery-powered Nest device of some sort.

This still leaves plenty of room for speculation as to what exactly the device may be. It could be the first battery-powered Nest speaker, though most Nest speakers position their regulatory labels on the bottom, not the back of the device.

Other possibilities include a new Nest Cam. Or perhaps Google is looking to replace its Nest Learning Thermostat, which hasn’t been revised in five years.

With images of the device set to remain confidential until January, a launch is likely towards the end of the year. Perhaps even at the Pixel 7 launch event this autumn.

You might like…

Best Google Pixel Phone 2022: Top smartphones tested and ranked

Best Google Pixel Phone 2022: Top smartphones tested and ranked

Max Parker 5 days ago
Google Pixel 6a Review

Google Pixel 6a Review

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Google Nest speakers are losing a key feature following Sonos legal win

Google Nest speakers are losing a key feature following Sonos legal win

Chris Smith 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.