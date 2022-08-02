Google readying a new battery-powered Nest device

Google is working on a new battery-powered Nest device for later in the year, according to an FCC filing.

A mystery Google “Wireless Device” has shown up for approval at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), America’s communications regulator. Despite its generic Wireless Device moniker, it’s possible to make an educated guess as to what it might be based on the few bits of information that are provided.

The mystery device is certified for use with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It doesn’t have any additional connection options like NFC or UWB. Intriguingly, it does have a a 3.65V battery, as well as some form of USB port.

As 9to5Google points out, anything in Google’s Pixel range would likely have NFC and cellular connection options, so it’s unlikely to be a new smart device from that range.

The provision of a battery would appear to rule out a new Chromecast – though we’ve previously heard compelling evidence that such a thing might also be in the works.

All of which brings us to the most likely conclusion: Google is working on a new battery-powered Nest device of some sort.

This still leaves plenty of room for speculation as to what exactly the device may be. It could be the first battery-powered Nest speaker, though most Nest speakers position their regulatory labels on the bottom, not the back of the device.

Other possibilities include a new Nest Cam. Or perhaps Google is looking to replace its Nest Learning Thermostat, which hasn’t been revised in five years.

With images of the device set to remain confidential until January, a launch is likely towards the end of the year. Perhaps even at the Pixel 7 launch event this autumn.