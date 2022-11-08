Google previews Black Friday deals, but there could be a big surprise

Google has offered a preview of the deals it’ll be running on Black Friday, including the Pixel 7, but there could be a big surprise in store.

Head over to the Google Store page right now, and you’ll find a countdown to Black Friday, which is taking place next Friday. It remains to be seen what we in the UK will be getting from the big G, but our American cousins already know.

The US store reveals that the Pixel 7 Pro will be getting a massive $150 discount to $749, while the Pixel 7 is getting a $100 discount to $499. The Pixel 6a, meanwhile, is getting a $150 price cut to $299.

Bargains one and all. There’s also money off the Google TV, Pixel Buds, and several Nest devices.

Google hardware fanatics might have noticed one glaring omission from this roster: the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, there are indications that the company is going to spring a smartwatch-shaped Black Friday surprise.

Over on 9to5Google, they have reported that a Google search for “Pixel Watch” yielded a sponsored ad for the Google Store mentioning a “Black Friday sneak peek – Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) offer.”

The page description goes on: “Great deals are coming soon: Save $50 on the Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) 11/17-11/28. Terms apply. Track your daily activity, calories burned, and heart rate with Fitbit acct. & mobile app.”

It would appear Google is readying a $50 discount to $299 this Black Friday. Given that many consider Google’s first smartwatch a little on the pricey side, this isn’t a bad idea at all.