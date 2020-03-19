Google postpones a conference that it had already made online-only

Google has put its upcoming cloud conference on hold, despite having already taken steps to make it a digital event, the company has announced.

Cloud Next ‘20 was scheduled to take place from April 6-8. The event, which welcomed 30,000 attendees last year, had previously been taken online amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The conference invites engineers, entrepreneurs and more to meet with IT professionals across many industries for a weekend of networking, learning and problem solving and to learn more about Google’s latest Cloud innovations.

The company made the decision to make Cloud Next a digital-only event on March 2, transforming its title from Cloud Next ‘20 to Cloud Next ‘20: Digital Connect.

Related: Best laptop

“Google Cloud has decided to reimagine Google Cloud Next ’20, which will still take place from April 6-8,” wrote Google at the time.

The virtual event was still expected to last two days but would involve streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital ‘ask an expert’ sessions rather than in person talks. Everything has now been pushed back.

Google does plan to reschedule the conference, but the company is yet to share an official date.

Related: Best smartphone

You can read Google’s full statement below:

“Google Cloud has decided to postpone Google Cloud Next ‘20: Digital Connect out of concern for the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, and based on recent decisions made by the federal and local governments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). “Right now, the most important thing we can do is focus our attention on supporting our customers, partners, and each other. “Please know that we are fully committed to bringing Google Cloud Next ‘20: Digital Connect to life, but will hold the event when the timing is right. We will share the new date when we have a better sense of the evolving situation.”

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …