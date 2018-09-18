Google Podcasts is getting another ‘wait, it didn’t have that already?’ feature

Google is gradually ramping up its long-overdue presence in the podcasts game, by adding functionality to the dedicated Podcasts app released earlier in 2018.

However, the next feature addition is one of those where you wonder how the app ever made it to the Play Store without… Chromecast support.

An AndroidPolice reader has spotted the Chromecast icon – which is currently available in pretty much any audio app worth its salt – sitting within the Podcasts app. Tapping the button will enable audio to be cast to a speaker or TV set on the same network, while it also displays playback controls for the pod’ currently playing.

The report says the feature appears to be rolling out in a limited capacity, which suggests Google is probably testing the feature ahead of a wider release.

Google has been slow to add key features from its wider ecosystem to the Podcasts app. The app originally launched in June 2018, but it took until August for the company to add support for Android Auto. Considering so many established podcast apps already offered Android Auto and Chromecast support, it was hard to recommend a switch to Google’s own app.

At least now Google is attempting to rectify these obvious flaws with the addition of the bare minimum of features from within its own stable. However, this continues to be one area where Google falls down where Apple is so successful; the ability to make its own products work in perfect harmony with each other.

Are you a convert to Google Podcasts? Or will Chromecast support encourage you to give it a try? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.