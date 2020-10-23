RIP Google Play Music: YouTube Music is now Spotify and Apple Music’s key rival

If you’re still resisting the transition from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, then now is the time to finally make the switch.

Users around the world are reporting the iOS, Android and web apps for Google Play Music have shut down and are no longer offering music streaming services.

According to a 9to5Google report, subscribers opening the app are being informed “Google Play Music is no longer available.” Instead, subscribers are given the option to manage their data or transfer their libraries to YouTube Music.

The company writes: “You can still transfer your library, including playlists and uploads, for a limited time.”

While those dedicated Google Play Music subscribers might be mourning the loss of the service, there are a host of YouTube Music improvements that should quell any rebellion. Subscribers will get access to ad-free music videos as well as “remixes, live performances, and covers that you can’t find anywhere else.”

The service is now fully compatible with Android TV, while Android Auto users can now access uploaded songs while on the road. The free YouTube Music option even offers the option to send music to Google Assistant compatible smart speakers. Earlier this month, Google also announced that YouTube Music was coming to the Apple Watch, which is more than can be said for Wear OS devices.

Google writes: “The YouTube Music app for Apple Watch is another way we’re making it easy to listen to exactly what you want, when you want. Whether you’re out for a run, riding your bike or just walking around the house — YouTube Music for Apple Watch puts playback controls within easy reach.”

Given Google has struggled to forge an identity in the music streaming realm to date, YouTube Music faces an uphill struggle to challenge the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. However, given the access to music videos, covers and everything in-between, this seems to be Google’s most promising effort yet.

