 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Play Games syncs Android games with Windows, but Brits still can’t play

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is ramping up the presence of Android gaming on PC, with the launch of the Google Play Games beta in several more countries.

Following an experimental launch in the Far East, the beta is now available in the United States, Canada and five other countries as a standalone application for Windows PCs.

Google isn’t including the United Kingdom in the beta for the time being, but the wider roll out suggests the company is preparing to launch the service as a fully-fledged product globally.

“As we move towards a full release, we will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback,” Arjun Dayal, the director of Google Play Games says in a blog post. Hopefully it won’t be too long before Brits can jump aboard.

Gamers will be able to enjoy a carefully chosen line-up of Android games via their desktop or laptop PC and take advantage of the larger display and optimised graphics. There’s also support for physical controllers, including the mouse and keyboard for more precise play.

However, the key selling point is the ability to sync game saves between PC and mobile, meaning you can play on the move and pick-up your progress when you get back to your PC.

There are 85 games currently available via the service including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return. You can get a sense for the service in the video from Google below.

In the preview page, Google says: “We optimise every game for PC in collaboration with the developer – so you can experience your favourites the way the creators intended. Plus, we run safety checks on all games to help keep your device safe and secure.”

Users will need a PC running PCs Windows 10 or higher with an integrated graphics card and 4-core (or better) CPU. Here are the minimum specs required.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 6 days ago
Best Gaming Laptop 2022: Top rated laptops for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop 2022: Top rated laptops for gamers

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Best gaming keyboard 2022

Best gaming keyboard 2022

Reece Bithrey 4 weeks ago
Best Gaming CPU 2022: The top processor options for gaming

Best Gaming CPU 2022: The top processor options for gaming

Reece Bithrey 1 month ago
Best Android tablet: Our 4 biggest recommendations

Best Android tablet: Our 4 biggest recommendations

Alastair Stevenson 3 months ago
Best Gaming Headset 2022: Our top rated picks

Best Gaming Headset 2022: Our top rated picks

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.