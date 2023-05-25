Google Play Games for PC beta comes to UK and Europe

The Google Play Games beta for PC gamers has expanded to the UK and a large chunk of Europe.

Google first launched its limited Play Games beta, which allows you to play Android games on your PC, in January 2022. Early regions to get access included South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and Thailand. It then opened the beta out to even more gamers in August.

Then, in November, we reported on the big G expanding the Play Games Beta to the United States, Canada and five other countries.

Now Google has expanded the gaming beta yet again. As reported by 9to5Google, the Google Play Games for PC beta is now available in 41 countries across Europe, including the UK. New Zealand has also been added to the beta, bringing the total number of countries to 56.

More than 100 Android games have been made ready to play on PC, provided you have a suitable set-up. The minimum spec is a 4-core CPU, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable, 8GB of RAM, and a solid state drive with at least 10GB of storage available. You’ll also need Windows 10 or newer.

You can use a keyboard and mouse to control the games, while any progress and Play Points earned will be synced across your Android devices.

If you’re in one of the available countries, head on over to the Google Play Games beta launch page, and click to get an invite email. Make sure you hit the ‘Get Started’ button within that email on the PC you wish to play on.