Google Play Games beta lets some play Android games on Windows

Google has launched a limited beta of its Google Play Games service on Windows, letting some people play Android games on their Windows PCs.

Following an initial announcement in December, it’s now possible to play Android games on your Windows laptop or PC. Or at least, it’s now possible for a small selection of players.

The beta is initially available to players in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Players in those regions will be able to sign up and download a dedicated app for the task.

Besides the advantages that a keyboard and mouse can bring to precision, the Google Play Games Windows beta allows you to sync your progress and your game library across devices. Start a game of on your phone, then pick it up on your laptop, and vice versa.

Google claims that it optimises every game for PC with the developer, and that it runs safety checks on all games “to help keep your device safe and secure”.

Among the list of games that are being featured on the Google Play Games beta site is Summoners Wars, Asphalt 9, and State of Survival.

Going back to that subject of performance, Google has also issued some minimum specs for the beta. You’ll need to be running a Windows 10 PC with a solid state drive, a “gaming-class GPU”, an 8-core CPU, at least 8GB of RAM, and 20 GB of available storage space.

Google is promising to expand its Google Play Games beta to other regions “later in 2022 and beyond”. Head over to the official site and you can sign up to be notified when it’s available in your area.