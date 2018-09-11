Fresh Google PixelBook 2 leaks suggest an announcement is coming soon

Every operating system needs a flagship device, and for ChromeOS that device is the PixelBook. Now, new leaks are suggesting that a successor to the 2017 device (a PixelBook 2 if you will) might be on the cards, featuring thin bezels and an Android-esque interface.

Both features can be seen in a video that accompanied a recent bug report for Chromium (first spotted by Chrome Unboxed), which has now been blocked. The task bar shown in the video brings to mind Android’s interface, suggesting that a design convergence between the two operating systems is on the way.

But it’s not just bug trackers that have sprung a PixelBook-sized leak. Adverts featuring the new device, first revealed by Evan Blass, have been popping up across the web, showing off a very similar design to what we can see in the video above.

There have been Facebook ads for the entire Google ecosystem:

And even dedicated ads for the PixelBook 2 itself:

It’s what’s inside that counts

Unfortunately, although we’ve got a decent idea of what the device is going to look like, there’s less information out there about what it’s going to be packing inside, and nor do we have any details about what sort of screen it has.

Nor have there been any further details about a rumour from earlier this year that the new PixelBook will offer users a choice between booting either Chrome OS or Windows 10.

The rumour came about after the folks over at XDA Developers uncovered some documentation that appeared to confirm earlier rumours claiming that Google was testing the PixelBook with the Windows Hardware Certification Kit and Windows Hardware Lab Kit to determine whether it’s compatible with Windows 10 and the drivers needed to make it tick.

What was interesting was that the Windows Hardware Lab Kit is required as part of Microsoft’s Hardware Compatibility Program, which certifies products that ship with Windows on board, suggesting that Google is looking to release a variant of the PixelBook that can boot Chrome OS and Windows 10.

Offering customers the choice of both Chrome OS and Windows, and giving them the option to switch between the two whenever they see fit (like Apple does with macOS and Windows) should put the PixelBook in more hands, as it’ll solve the issue of customers wanting the hardware but not wanting to settle for Chrome OS.

The intention for the end user would presumably be to use Chrome OS on a daily basis to benefit from the fantastic battery life it delivers, only switching to power-hungry Windows when they need to complete a more intense task that web-based software doesn’t support, like editing an image in Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop.

Do you think releasing a Pixelbook 2 that can boot both Chrome OS and Windows 10 is a good idea?