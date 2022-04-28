Google Pixel Watch price and launch details leak

Fresh details surrounding the Google Pixel Watch launch have seemingly emerged, including the price.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter with a list of fresh details from “a relatively new source” (apply salt accordingly).

Point 5 is the really interesting one here. It claims that the Google Pixel Watch price will land somewhere between $300 and $400 when it rolls out, which would position it up against both the Apple Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

This line also mentions that the Pixel Watch will launch as a “Limited release”, indication that supplies could be constrained.

Other points mention a Google Samsung partnership, which we’ve heard before in relation to the WearOS software. But it also claims that the Pixel Watch will pack the same sensors as the aforementioned Galaxy Watch.

Going back to the software for a second, the source claims that the Pixel Watch will run on a new version of WearOS 3.1 – which again tallies with what we’ve heard previously. There will apparently be two sizes and at least four band colours available at launch.

Google is expected to finally announce its first ever smartwatch at Google I/O on May 11. We already know what it’s going to look like, courtesy of numerous leaks, with a rounded pebble look marking it out from the opposition.

These leaks have also confirmed that the Pixel Watch will boast a single physical dial on one side. We’re also anticipating Fitbit integration following Google’s acquisition of the prominent fitness wearables brand.