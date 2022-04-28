 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel Watch price and launch details leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh details surrounding the Google Pixel Watch launch have seemingly emerged, including the price.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter with a list of fresh details from “a relatively new source” (apply salt accordingly).

Point 5 is the really interesting one here. It claims that the Google Pixel Watch price will land somewhere between $300 and $400 when it rolls out, which would position it up against both the Apple Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

This line also mentions that the Pixel Watch will launch as a “Limited release”, indication that supplies could be constrained.

Other points mention a Google Samsung partnership, which we’ve heard before in relation to the WearOS software. But it also claims that the Pixel Watch will pack the same sensors as the aforementioned Galaxy Watch.

Going back to the software for a second, the source claims that the Pixel Watch will run on a new version of WearOS 3.1 – which again tallies with what we’ve heard previously. There will apparently be two sizes and at least four band colours available at launch.

Google is expected to finally announce its first ever smartwatch at Google I/O on May 11. We already know what it’s going to look like, courtesy of numerous leaks, with a rounded pebble look marking it out from the opposition.

These leaks have also confirmed that the Pixel Watch will boast a single physical dial on one side. We’re also anticipating Fitbit integration following Google’s acquisition of the prominent fitness wearables brand.

You might like…

Google Pixel 6 Review

Google Pixel 6 Review

Max Parker 6 months ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 6 months ago
Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Max Parker 12 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.