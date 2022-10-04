Google Pixel Watch gets an unofficial unboxing

We may only be a few days out from Google’s big launch event, but we’ve already received what appears to be a complete unboxing of the Pixel Watch.

There’s very little we don’t know about the design of the Google Pixel Watch ahead of its launch, with the company’s own render reveals interspersed by numerous unofficial leaks.

What little mystery surrounding the Pixel Watch launch has now been all but dispersed, courtesy of a Redditor who appears to have gotten their hands on final hardware. The post, appropriately titled ‘Just got my hands on a pixel watch’, runs through the look and feel of the wearable.

Though the poster didn’t feel confident enough to turn the device on, lest they be caught in the act, they did take a number of shots of the de-powered Pixel Watch being unboxed.

The unboxing reveals that the Pixel Watch itself comes wrapped around a cylindrical piece of cardboard, with a magnetic charging puck and wire positioned within that cylinder. We also get a good look at the watch itself, together with its (pretty chunky) bezels.

Recent rumours have suggested that the Pixel Watch is going to launch at a surprisingly high price point. According to one retail source, the Wi-Fi model could hit shops at $349.99, while a separate report has claimed that the LTE model will cost $399.99. That’s closer to the price of the Apple Watch 8 than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Of course, the one thing we don’t have all the details on right now is what the Pixel Watch will be capable off once that circular screen is powered on. With the much improved Wear OS combined with Google’s purchase of fitness tracking specialist Fitbit, this could well be a premium smart watch experience.

We’ll have a much better sense of all this when Google finally launches the Pixel Watch, alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, on October 6.