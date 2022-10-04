 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel Watch gets an unofficial unboxing

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We may only be a few days out from Google’s big launch event, but we’ve already received what appears to be a complete unboxing of the Pixel Watch.

There’s very little we don’t know about the design of the Google Pixel Watch ahead of its launch, with the company’s own render reveals interspersed by numerous unofficial leaks.

What little mystery surrounding the Pixel Watch launch has now been all but dispersed, courtesy of a Redditor who appears to have gotten their hands on final hardware. The post, appropriately titled ‘Just got my hands on a pixel watch’, runs through the look and feel of the wearable.

Though the poster didn’t feel confident enough to turn the device on, lest they be caught in the act, they did take a number of shots of the de-powered Pixel Watch being unboxed.

The unboxing reveals that the Pixel Watch itself comes wrapped around a cylindrical piece of cardboard, with a magnetic charging puck and wire positioned within that cylinder. We also get a good look at the watch itself, together with its (pretty chunky) bezels.

Recent rumours have suggested that the Pixel Watch is going to launch at a surprisingly high price point. According to one retail source, the Wi-Fi model could hit shops at $349.99, while a separate report has claimed that the LTE model will cost $399.99. That’s closer to the price of the Apple Watch 8 than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Of course, the one thing we don’t have all the details on right now is what the Pixel Watch will be capable off once that circular screen is powered on. With the much improved Wear OS combined with Google’s purchase of fitness tracking specialist Fitbit, this could well be a premium smart watch experience.

We’ll have a much better sense of all this when Google finally launches the Pixel Watch, alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, on October 6.

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2022: 5 great options tried and tested

Best Smartwatch 2022: 5 great options tried and tested

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best Fitness Trackers 2022: Our top tried and tested recommendations

Best Fitness Trackers 2022: Our top tried and tested recommendations

Alastair Stevenson 1 month ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.