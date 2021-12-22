Google Pixel Watch could feature Samsung Exynos power

Fresh details have emerged concerning the heavily anticipated Google Pixel Watch, including the suggestion that it could be powered by a Samsung Exynos chip and feature a next-generation Assistant.

The new information has emerged courtesy of 9to5Google, which has been digging through Android and Google’s apps for any hints of a possible Google smartwatch.

It discovered an Android feature tag called “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH”, which would seem to confirm that Google is indeed working on a Pixel-branded wearable. The very fact that this feature tag exists in Android also suggests that the Pixel Watch will contain unique features, and won’t merely be a blank canvass for stock Wear OS.

Another intriguing point to emerge from these investigations is the mention of a next-generation Google Assistant in relation to the Pixel Watch. There’s even a visual reference to the design of this next-generation Assistant, with Google’s signature four-colour light bar curving along the bottom edge.

This graphic also suggests that the Pixel Watch design will incorporate a second button above the crown with a specific Google Assistant function.

Perhaps the most interesting point to emerge from this spate of reveals, however, is the suggestion that the Pixel Watch will run on a Samsung Exynos processor.

If you’re wondering why Google isn’t utilising its own custom Tensor chip here, well, this might just be proof that it is. The Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 family is essentially a modified and rebranded Samsung Exynos chip, so there’s a chance Google will do the same for its first smartwatch.