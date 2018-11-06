Google Pixel Slate pre-orders: The new iPad Pro rival can be reserved now

Google has announced pre-orders for its Pixel Slate tablet-cum-laptop have opened ahead of its release date later this month.

The official Google Store in the UK and the US is now accepting orders for the Chrome OS-based device, which starts at £549/$599 for the Intel Celeron model with 4G RAM and 32GB of storage.

For the top end Intel Core i7 (8th-gen) model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, Google is asking a whopping £1,549/$1,599. And that’s not including the £189/$199 Pixel Slate Keyboard. The Pixel Pen is a further £99/$99.

During the checkout process Google is predicting a delivery date of November 29, but US retailer Best Buy also has pre-orders open and is promising a November 22 delivery, which is just over two weeks from today (via Android Police).

In his first look at the Pixel Slate, Trusted Reviews reviews editor Alastair Stevenson said the “beautiful looking” Chrome OS convertible had the potential to be a travel companion, laptop replacement and mobile workstation. He also singled out the new magnetic keyboard attachment for praise.

However, he questioned whether it’ll have enough power to attract creatives and the ability for Chrome OS to perform beyond its web browsing and media streaming specialities. Google has promised a new version of the OS optimised for touch experiences, but we’re not yet sure how that is going to play out following prolonged use.

We’ll have a full review of the Made by Google device in the coming weeks. It was unveiled alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, the Pixel Stand wireless charging dock. Last month’s event also saw the launch of Google’s first homegrown smart display, the Home Hub, which earned a solid 9/10 review.

