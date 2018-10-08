Google Pixel Slate: Everything we know about the tablet so far

As well as the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, Google is thought to be prepping a Chrome OS laptop/tablet hybrid, known as the Pixel Slate, for an October 9 unveiling.

Here’s everything we know about the device so far, based on recent rumours and leaks.

Google Pixel Slate: Features, specs and leaks

The Google Pixel Slate is believed to be capable of dual-booting Chrome OS and Windows 10, but other than that we don’t know a huge amount about it yet.

Until quite recently, the device was known as Nocturne (its code name), and it’s widely expected to compete with the likes of the Surface Pro and iPad Pro.

Dual-booting Windows 10 on the Chrome OS device would likely boost the attractiveness of the Pixel slate to many potential buyers. However, there’s a risk device owners might become a little too reliant on it and not bother with the Chrome OS at all.

Leaked images published by MySmartPrice suggest that the Pixel Slate will feature stylus support and come with a keyboard accessory.

It will reportedly also feature a 3:2 touchscreen, front- and rear-facing cameras, front-firing stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port. The keyboard accessory will convert the Pixel Slate into a laptop, and it looks like it will feature rounded keys and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

There’s also speculation that the Pixel Slate’s display will have a 2400 x 1600 resolution, and that the device will be powered by a Kaby Lake processor from Intel.

The MySmartPrice leak suggests it will definitely be available in a dark blue colour scheme, which happens to perfectly match the look of a new Pixelbook Pen spotted by 9to5Google in early October.

Google is understood to be planning the dual boot support for the Pixelbook, but judging by the Chromium code, it may be that the Pixel Slate is the first to get it.

Google’s initiative to make Windows 10 available on select Chromebooks is believed to be called ‘Campfire’ and was theoretically enabled by a Chrome OS firmware change back in July.

Google is yet to publicly comment on the Campfire initiative, but next week’s event would be a great way to announce the feature. It isn’t clear whether Windows 10 would be available out of the box, or whether Google is simply looking to add the update at some point in the future.

