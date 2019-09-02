Own a Google Pixel phone? Android 10 is just hours away

Last week some Google support employees reportedly divulged to reporters-posing-as-users that Android 10 would land on September 3.

Those reports gained more credence today amid reports some mobile carriers are planning to furnish Pixel phones with the update on the same date. 9to5Google has spotted that Canadian characters Rogers and Telus are rolling out Android 10 on Tuesday September 3 – i.e. tomorrow.

Rogers has since removed the date from its website. Telus was promising an “Android Q + security update” was coming to all eight Pixel phones on September. 3. Now it simply promises the security update.

Whether both networks have been asked drop the release information by Google is unclear, but that would seem more likely than the information being incorrect.

If it weren’t for the information provided by those Google support employees last week, we’d probably treat the September 3 release date with a little more scepticism. However, it does tie in with all recent signs.

Last month Google announced that Android Q was complete and then revealed it would be called Android 10, ending the use of sweets and desserts as naming conventions. Google usually releases the update before revealing that year’s brand new Pixel phones, which are often announced and released in early October.

It also gives Google the opportunity to get the update – and by extension its version of a system wide dark mode – out before Apple does so with iOS 13 over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Beyond dark mode, Google is bringing a number of new features to Android 10, including a revamped gesture-based navigation system, new privacy tools and Focus Mode, which will let you temporarily silence apps you don’t want to be disturbed by.

While Pixel phones are always first in line, we’d expect it to be a little while longer before third-party handsets begin to receive the update.

