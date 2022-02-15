Google Pixel foldable could be back on for Q4 2022 release

Google may be gearing up to launch its Pixel foldable towards the end of 2022, according to well-sourced reports.

Back in November we heard reports that Google’s heavily anticipated Pixel foldable had been delayed indefinitely. Now one of the same sources behind that revelation claims that the Pixel foldable is back on.

Industry analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has tweeted the good news.

According to Young’s supply chain sources, the Google Pixel foldable will commence display panel production in the third quarter of 2022 for launch in the fourth quarter.

That would place it within the same launch window as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so presumably they would form part of the same launch event.

It’s worth running over the reasons provided for that initial cancellation. At the time, it’s claimed that Google didn’t feel its foldable phone proposition would be sufficiently competitive with existing foldables.

In other words, it wasn’t as good as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3. There were particular worries surrounding the Fold 3’s in-display selfie camera, though we weren’t too impressed with that particular feature.

It’s also claimed that Google wasn’t satisfied with its foldable’s camera system, especially in comparison with the brilliant Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Again, though, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to have done well despite having a camera that’s nowhere near the level of Samsung’s best.

Either way, with a full year’s delay, Google seems to be confident that it’s produced a Pixel foldable that will be able to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Or, as is much more likely now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.