Google Pixel Fall Launch Event: What to expect from Pixel 6 showcase

Google has finally confirmed the Pixel 6 launch date with a Pixel Fall Launch scheduled for October 19. Here’s what to expect from Google’s big hardware bash.

We’ve got just two weeks to wait until Google puts its best foot forward on October 19. While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will doubtless headline, there’s likely to be more on show from the company during the event, including a deep dive into the new Google Tensor processor powering the new phones.

Rumours have pointed towards the company finally launching a Pixel Watch running the much-improved Wear OS 3 operating system. We’re also sure to get a look at the newly minted Android 12.

It’s not clear whether Google plans on boosting tech from its Nest and Chromebook lines this year, or whether Google will spring a huge surprise with a Pixel Fold. However, we don’t have long until we find out.

Here’s what to expect from the Pixel Fall Launch event.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google likes to do things a little differently. It half-revealed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back on August 2. We got a look at the new design, colours and a hint at what lies inside. While there have been plenty of spec leaks since, the full reveal has been promised by Google during the October 19 event.

“On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch,” Google said on October 5.

We’re still awaiting confirmation on the display size, resolution, refresh rate and camera specs, as well as internal specs like battery life and, importantly, the price. Recent rumours have suggested Google won’t necessarily be focused on value for its flagship range this time around.

Google Tensor processor

One thing we do know about the Pixel 6 range is the presence of a new Google-made Tensor processor. However, Google hasn’t told us too much about it yet. That’ll change on October 19 when the AI-centric processor is likely to get a proper showcase.

So far, Google has revealed the chip will help its phones get better over time thanks to its focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company says this will come to the fore with features like image processing and speech recognition.

Google’s Tensor SoC

“As more and more features are powered by AI and ML it’s not simply about adding more computing resources, it’s about using that ML to unlock specific experiences for our Pixel users,” Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh says.

Right now we don’t know anything about clock speeds or benchmarking, so it’ll be interesting to see how Google addresses this during the event, where we’re likely to see the real world benefits of Google’s new silicon.

Pixel Watch?

A Pixel Watch has been rumoured for as long as Google has been making Pixel phones. So far, a Google-made smartphone has failed to materialise. Could this finally be the year? Credible Leaks throughout the summer suggest a homegrown Apple Watch rival could finally be on the way. Given Google has put a lot of effort into revamping Wear OS (with help from Samsung and Fitbit), it would make sense for the company to take a stab at hardware this time around.

Here’s our own editor Alastair Stevenson on why a Pixel Watch would be more important than the Pixel 6.

Pixel Buds 2021?

Google has already launched a set of Pixel Buds in 2021 – the new Pixel Buds A-Series that accompanied the limited Pixel 5a release. They are much more affordable at £99/$99 and provide excellent Google Assistant integration.

However, although there’s been little in the way of leaks and rumours, it’s possible Google may launch a new set of flagship Pixel Buds to replace the 2020 model. The Pixel Buds 2, which arrived in the UK in June 2021, did not pack Active Noise Cancellation tech, making the £179 price tag a little unmerited.

Google revealed the Android 12 operating system is now out of beta, but isn’t releasing it to existing Pixel phones for a “few weeks.” It’s possible Google will give us a final look at the completed Android 12 OS and let us know when Pixel users can download it.

Pixel Fold?

It seems far too soon for Google to launch a Pixel Fold phone, despite recent rumours claiming it’s coming before the end of the year. Google dropping this rumoured handset during the Pixel Fall Launch event on October 19 would be a major, major surprise. Come on Google, let’s have a good, old fashioned tech shock to restore our faith in the launch event!

Nest and Chromebook products?

In the past, Google has used this event to showcase new Chromebook devices as well as boosting the array of Nest smart home speakers, displays, cameras and more. This year, it seems less likely. Why? The event is called Pixel Fall Launch, whereas others have arrived under a more general Made By Google branding.

