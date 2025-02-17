Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Send help, not nudes! Pixel user reveals Emergency SOS video nightmare

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A Google Pixel owner has revealed an embarrassing overshare when they inadvertently sent a video of themselves naked to their emergency contacts.

Over the weekend, a Redditor scrambling to turn off his phone alarm accidentally accessed the Emergency SOS feature. Part of the functionality of that utility is to record a video that can be shared with the people you listed as emergency contacts.

The naked sleeper panicked more when he activated the alert siren and activated said video feature, which is probably designed for when people are in grave danger and want to share messages with the emergency services or loved ones.

It certainly wasn’t designed for sharing one’s crown jewels with a dozen of your closest contacts, as happened here. Sure enough, the texts and calls flooded in to alert the poor Google Pixel owner to his unfortunate error.

He wrote: “I see the notifications for “calling 911” and stuff about sending location and whatever else to emergency contacts. I’m thinking: “Sh*t emergency services are going to come, my friends will get scared, and I’m just laying here naked in bed!”

“I cancel everything, and scramble to type in “phone glitched” for the reason I’m canceling the SOS, before I scare some 12 emergency contacts. The phone starts ringing and texts start coming in. Friends are concerned… but not so much about my safety but rather that my Pixel sent everybody photo/vide of me naked.”

The chap in question was a good sport about it and even posted a censored version of the in question.

“So yes, Pixel’s SOS features are a great way to send d*** pics to people, folks,” he added.

How to avoid this happening to you

There are ways to avoid sharing the d*** pic distress, thankfully. Yes, wearing PJs is one of them, but not everyone can get comfy while wearing clothing in bed. The best solution is to simply add a “confirmation step” to ensure you actually want the Emergency SOS protocol to kick in.

On a support page Google says: “You can set up Emergency SOS so the emergency actions start automatically, or you can require a confirmation step before the actions start.”

The method is listed here:

  • Open your phone’s Settings app.
  • Tap Safety & emergency and then Emergency SOS.
  • Under “How it works,” tap the Settings icon.
  • You can set up Emergency SOS in two ways:
  • To add a confirmation step before an emergency action starts, tap Touch & hold to start actions.

You’ll thank us later.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

