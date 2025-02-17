Send help, not nudes! Pixel user reveals Emergency SOS video nightmare

A Google Pixel owner has revealed an embarrassing overshare when they inadvertently sent a video of themselves naked to their emergency contacts.

Over the weekend, a Redditor scrambling to turn off his phone alarm accidentally accessed the Emergency SOS feature. Part of the functionality of that utility is to record a video that can be shared with the people you listed as emergency contacts.

The naked sleeper panicked more when he activated the alert siren and activated said video feature, which is probably designed for when people are in grave danger and want to share messages with the emergency services or loved ones.

It certainly wasn’t designed for sharing one’s crown jewels with a dozen of your closest contacts, as happened here. Sure enough, the texts and calls flooded in to alert the poor Google Pixel owner to his unfortunate error.

He wrote: “I see the notifications for “calling 911” and stuff about sending location and whatever else to emergency contacts. I’m thinking: “Sh*t emergency services are going to come, my friends will get scared, and I’m just laying here naked in bed!”

“I cancel everything, and scramble to type in “phone glitched” for the reason I’m canceling the SOS, before I scare some 12 emergency contacts. The phone starts ringing and texts start coming in. Friends are concerned… but not so much about my safety but rather that my Pixel sent everybody photo/vide of me naked.”

The chap in question was a good sport about it and even posted a censored version of the in question.

“So yes, Pixel’s SOS features are a great way to send d*** pics to people, folks,” he added.