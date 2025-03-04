Google Pixel Drop for March adds Connected Camera, Satellite SOS for UK

Google has announced the latest Pixel Drop for March 2025, bringing a host of new features for owners of Pixel phones, Pixel Watch models and for users of its ever-improving Gemini AI platform.

The company’s regular feature drop for homegrown hardware brings improvements to the camera experience on the best Pixel phones, new advanced AI image generation features, screenshot organisation, and scam detection tools. There’s also a big update for Brits involving satellite capabilities.

There are also new health features for Pixel Watch owners, while Google also reaffirmed the Gemini-based live video and screen sharing features are coming soon.

Let’s delve into what’s new…

Connected Camera for Pixel

Google is enabling users to connect an external GoPro Hero camera (series 10 or above)or another Pixel phone to capture different angles for streaming to social media platforms. This is a creator-friendly feature enabling streamers to switch between the feeds in real time. Very cool. The cameras will connect to the origin Pixel phone over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Dual Screen video for Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold series is getting a neat update enabling the video subject to see themselves on the outer display. Google is also adding support for the Add Me feature to the external display when taking photos on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Satellite SOS comes to the UK

Google is bringing its satellite connectivity mode to the UK as well as Europe, Canada and the far-flung US states of Alaska and Hawaii.

Find My Device goes family wide

Users can now share their live location with friends and family and vice versa. The idea is to help loved ones keep tabs on your whereabouts, rather than worrying about whether you’ve arrived safely. You can see it in the main picture above.

“Live location sharing shows you where your friends are in a map view, no matter what phone or tablet you or your friends use. Location data is safely stored and you decide who sees your location and for how long — with regular reminders about the people you’re sharing with,” Google says in a blog post.

AI-based scam detection

A Pixel phone exclusive feature is designed to protect users from fraud and it’s getting a big Gemini Nano powered update. Now it “detects conversation patterns in calls commonly used by scammers in real time and will notify you if it senses anything suspicious.” The same tech is coming to Google Messages too and will give users a real-time warning.

Pixel Studio image creation

Similar to Apple’s Image Playground, the Pixel Studio app will enable users to pick a person and type in a picture of a person or scene. It can be a rando, or a person in your contacts.

Screenshot organisation

The Pixel Screenshots app will now intelligently and automatically suggesting screenshots or images of receipts you’ve grabbed to add to collections like “expenses”, “receipts” and more.

Pixel Watch features

Google has reaffirmed that the potentially life-saving Pulse Loss Detection has now been approved for use in the US, while menstrual health tracking has been added, along with more accurate step detection and an auto-bedtime mode that’ll turn off the watch face (conserving battery and with less chance of disturbing you) and enter sleep tracking mode.