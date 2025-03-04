Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel Drop for March adds Connected Camera, Satellite SOS for UK

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced the latest Pixel Drop for March 2025, bringing a host of new features for owners of Pixel phones, Pixel Watch models and for users of its ever-improving Gemini AI platform.

The company’s regular feature drop for homegrown hardware brings improvements to the camera experience on the best Pixel phones, new advanced AI image generation features, screenshot organisation, and scam detection tools. There’s also a big update for Brits involving satellite capabilities.

Epic Deal: Pixel Watch 2 for just £179

Epic Deal: Pixel Watch 2 for just £179

For the amount of features it carries, you won’t find a better smartwatch for the price while the Pixel Watch 2 can be bought at only £179.

  • Very
  • Was £349
  • Now just £179
View Deal

There are also new health features for Pixel Watch owners, while Google also reaffirmed the Gemini-based live video and screen sharing features are coming soon.

Let’s delve into what’s new…

Connected Camera for Pixel

Google is enabling users to connect an external GoPro Hero camera (series 10 or above)or another Pixel phone to capture different angles for streaming to social media platforms. This is a creator-friendly feature enabling streamers to switch between the feeds in real time. Very cool. The cameras will connect to the origin Pixel phone over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Pixel Connected Camera

Dual Screen video for Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold series is getting a neat update enabling the video subject to see themselves on the outer display. Google is also adding support for the Add Me feature to the external display when taking photos on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel Dual Screen Video Preview

Satellite SOS comes to the UK

Google is bringing its satellite connectivity mode to the UK as well as Europe, Canada and the far-flung US states of Alaska and Hawaii.

Find My Device goes family wide

Users can now share their live location with friends and family and vice versa. The idea is to help loved ones keep tabs on your whereabouts, rather than worrying about whether you’ve arrived safely. You can see it in the main picture above.

“Live location sharing shows you where your friends are in a map view, no matter what phone or tablet you or your friends use. Location data is safely stored and you decide who sees your location and for how long — with regular reminders about the people you’re sharing with,” Google says in a blog post.

AI-based scam detection

A Pixel phone exclusive feature is designed to protect users from fraud and it’s getting a big Gemini Nano powered update. Now it “detects conversation patterns in calls commonly used by scammers in real time and will notify you if it senses anything suspicious.” The same tech is coming to Google Messages too and will give users a real-time warning.

Pixel Scam detection update March 2205

Pixel Studio image creation

Similar to Apple’s Image Playground, the Pixel Studio app will enable users to pick a person and type in a picture of a person or scene. It can be a rando, or a person in your contacts.

Pixel Studio update March 2025

Screenshot organisation

The Pixel Screenshots app will now intelligently and automatically suggesting screenshots or images of receipts you’ve grabbed to add to collections like “expenses”, “receipts” and more.

Pixel Drop Screenshot grouping

Pixel Watch features

Google has reaffirmed that the potentially life-saving Pulse Loss Detection has now been approved for use in the US, while menstrual health tracking has been added, along with more accurate step detection and an auto-bedtime mode that’ll turn off the watch face (conserving battery and with less chance of disturbing you) and enter sleep tracking mode.

Pixel Watch period tracking

You might like…

Best Google Pixel Phone 2025: Top picks tested, reviewed and ranked

Best Google Pixel Phone 2025: Top picks tested, reviewed and ranked

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: A new era for Wear OS

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: A new era for Wear OS

Thomas Deehan 7 months ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: The important differences detailed

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: The important differences detailed

Max Parker 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access