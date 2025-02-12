The Google Pixel 9a could be a complete rethinking of Google’s budget-focused Pixel, and if rumors are to be believed, it might be here much sooner than we expected.

It’s set to be a big year for the Google Pixel 9a, with rumors suggesting that the ‘a’ series Pixel will ditch the flagship Pixel design inspiration, instead going in the complete opposite direction with dual cameras mounted near-flush into its flat rear.

That’s not all either, with whispers suggesting a bigger screen, larger battery and key Pixel 9 AI features heading to the new handset.

With that said, here’s everything there is to know about the Pixel 9a, from release date and pricing speculation to the latest design and spec leaks.

Google Pixel 9a rumors at a glance

Could be announced on 19 March 2025

Should match the Pixel 8a’s $499 price tag

Complete redesign with no more camera bar

Available in Peony, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain

Larger 6.3-inch screen

Tensor G4 power

Larger 5000/5100mAh battery

While you might assume that Google will reveal the Pixel 9a at Google I/O, as has been the case with previous generations of the budget-friendly device, rumors suggest Google is switching things up this year.

Android Headlines first claimed back in October 2024 that the Google Pixel 9a could make an appearance in March 2025, and a follow-up report in January 2025 narrows that down even further. If true, the Pixel 9a could be announced on 19 March, with pre-orders set to ship the following week on 26 March.

This might sound like an odd move, but it makes sense with the flagship Pixel’s new August release date. Shifting the launch of the 9a back to March would realign the release to come five months before the Pixel 10 launch – the same timeframe as most previous Pixel ‘a’ releases.

Rumors also claim that the Pixel 9a will retain the same $499 price tag as its predecessor despite claims of a redesigned chassis, bigger screen and bigger battery from this year’s budget-focused Pixel.

Google Pixel 9a design and screen leaks

The Google Pixel ‘a’ series has always loosely mirrored the design of the flagship Pixel of the year before. The Pixel 8a bucked that trend somewhat with even more rounded corners than the Pixel 8 that came before it, but with the same signature camera bar and general look and feel, the inspiration was still clear.

Image Credit: Android Headlines

The Pixel 9a, however, looks to be a complete redesign of the ‘a’ series that pulls away from the flagship Pixel 9 series. The initial leak came from Android Headlines back in September 2024, showcasing a render of the phone sans-camera bar, instead offering a near-flush camera module on the rear.

It shares the same flat sides as the Pixel 9 collection, but the departure of the camera bar provides a stark contrast. It’s a change that’ll likely divide opinion among Pixel fans.

Image Credit: Android Headlines

And, considering a real-world photo of the rear of the phone has been leaked, along with renders of the phone in Pixel 9-inspired shades of Peony, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain, it seems that this is pretty much a given.

Android Headlines also claimed that the screen would jump from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches this year, though other key specs – including a non-LTPO 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint reader – remain unchanged. This leak has since been backed up by real-world photos and other leaks, lending credence to the claim.

Lovers of small-screen phones might lament the slightly larger screen, but with an apparent reduction in bezel thickness, the phone is only 0.3mm wider and 2mm taller at 154 x 73 x 8.9mm, and it’s 2g lighter too.

Google Pixel 9a camera leaks

Along with a redesigned look, the Pixel 9a is said to offer a refreshed camera setup.

According to Android Headlines, the upcoming mid-ranger will ditch the 64MP main camera of its predecessor for a 48MP camera, likely the same as that used in the top-end Pixel 9 Pro Fold as the rest of the Pixel 9 collection uses a slightly higher-res 50MP main camera.

Google Pixel 8a

Those hoping for the introduction of a telephoto will be disappointed, however, with the return of the accompanying 13MP ultrawide and not much else. It also seemingly misses out on the upgraded 42MP selfie camera present on the Pixel 9 Pro, once again sporting a 13MP sensor.

The report also claims that the Pixel 9a will offer the same “Add Me” functionality first introduced on the Pixel 9 collection last year. The tech essentially allows you to add yourself (the photographer) to group photos using AI, ensuring you’re never left out of the fun.

Google Pixel 9a performance and software leaks

Even before the Pixel 9a’s chipset leaked online, it’d be safe to assume that the phone would feature the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9 collection. It’s a trend that Google has continued with the ‘a’ range for years, and several leaks have indeed confirmed that it’ll be coming to the Pixel 9a later this year.

It’s only a relatively minor upgrade over the Tensor G3 and falls behind other top-end chipsets in 2025, as we found out when testing the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It still performs lightning-fast in day-to-day use, however, and is more focused on AI than pure performance gains.

Google Pixel 8a

The same leak also detailed other key specs for the budget-focused Pixel, including 8GB of RAM, 128 and 256GB of storage, and Android 15 with seven years of OS upgrades.

Interestingly, the Pixel 9a will have a bigger battery than its predecessor at 5,100mAh in place of a 4,600mAh cell, presumably making use of the extra space afforded by the larger display. There’s also said to be faster 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging on offer, offering a boost of 5W and 2.5W respectively. We’ll take that, given the larger battery capacity on offer.